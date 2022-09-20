Short Interest in Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Rises By 13.0%

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,200 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 213,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 487,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Enservco Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,245. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 85.58% and a negative net margin of 56.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Enservco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enservco by 118.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enservco by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services.

