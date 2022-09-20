Short Interest in Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Rises By 13.0%

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,200 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 213,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 487,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Enservco Trading Down 7.7 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,245. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 85.58% and a negative net margin of 56.24%.
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services.
