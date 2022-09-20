Short Interest in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Decreases By 11.6%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 4,740,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $7,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,810,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,223,073.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $7,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,810,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,271 shares of company stock valued at $56,273,642. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,402,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 121,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,696,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.17.

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $316.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,007,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,274. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $324.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.14, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

