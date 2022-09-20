Short Interest in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Decreases By 13.9%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,050,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the August 15th total of 15,160,000 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,407,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,726,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,372,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,614,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,407,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,726,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,550 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enovix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the second quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Enovix in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENVX. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 198,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,977,719. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.96. Enovix has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $39.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enovix will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

