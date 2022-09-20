Short Interest in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Drops By 15.4%

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 454,800 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the August 15th total of 537,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 524,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMKR. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of EMCORE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in EMCORE by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EMKR traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,144. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $8.73.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

