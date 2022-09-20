Short Interest in EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) Drops By 14.1%

EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the August 15th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of EBET from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Get EBET alerts:

EBET Stock Performance

Shares of EBET traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.65. 254,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,225. EBET has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EBET

EBET ( NASDAQ:EBET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. EBET had a negative return on equity of 100.04% and a negative net margin of 80.68%. The business had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EBET in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EBET by 22.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in EBET in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EBET in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in EBET by 13.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

EBET Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EBET, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EBET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EBET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.