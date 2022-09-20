Short Interest in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Expands By 17.6%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,556. Dyne Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $723.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.22). On average, analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DYN. Chardan Capital began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 338,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 160,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,255,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

