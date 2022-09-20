Short Interest in Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Increases By 8.7%

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,900 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 182,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.97.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:DREUF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

