Short Interest in Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Increases By 14.3%

Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 784,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DIGP traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,084. Digipath has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

Digipath, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. The company operates as a testing laboratory facility for cannabis, cannabis infused products, hemp, and other botanical nutraceuticals to serve growers, dispensaries, caregivers, producers, patients, and end users of cannabis and botanical products.

