Short Interest in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Grows By 14.8%

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the August 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of DE stock traded down $6.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.19. 11,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,467. The company has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

