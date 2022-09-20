Short Interest in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Declines By 10.9%

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 5.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,517,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,810,000 after buying an additional 73,360 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 354.1% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 588,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,138,000 after buying an additional 458,836 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 96.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,854,000 after buying an additional 1,711,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CUBE stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.56. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 160.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. StockNews.com upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.