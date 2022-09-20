Short Interest in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Expands By 9.6%

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 497,700 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 454,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTS. Cowen increased their target price on CTS to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sidoti raised CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on CTS to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CTS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTS by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,872,000 after buying an additional 26,104 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of CTS by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the second quarter worth $667,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CTS by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,150,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,276,000 after buying an additional 59,524 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CTS by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,397,000 after buying an additional 20,369 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -64.07 and a beta of 0.78. CTS has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.55.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. CTS’s payout ratio is -23.88%.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

