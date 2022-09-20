Short Interest in Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Expands By 10.6%

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 339,500 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 307,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 659,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CRARY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Crédit Agricole to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.10 ($14.39) to €13.70 ($13.98) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.21.
Crédit Agricole Trading Up 0.4 %
CRARY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.68. 202,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,756. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.69. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $8.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
