Short Interest in Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Expands By 10.6%

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 339,500 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 307,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 659,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRARY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Crédit Agricole to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €14.10 ($14.39) to €13.70 ($13.98) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Crédit Agricole Trading Up 0.4 %

CRARY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.68. 202,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,756. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.69. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $8.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 22.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

