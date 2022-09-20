Short Interest in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Declines By 13.5%

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the August 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 16,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.36. The stock had a trading volume of 66,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234,579. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 84.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 11.95.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSGP. Truist Financial raised their price target on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.