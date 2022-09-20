Short Interest in Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Decreases By 14.3%

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Concord Medical Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCM remained flat at $1.62 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 696. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. Concord Medical Services has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, together its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. Its services include linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

