Short Interest in Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Decreases By 14.3%

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Concord Medical Services Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CCM remained flat at $1.62 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 696. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. Concord Medical Services has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.40.
Concord Medical Services Company Profile
