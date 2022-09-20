Short Interest in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Drops By 11.6%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 6,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on CleanSpark from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on CleanSpark from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

CleanSpark Price Performance

CleanSpark Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.42. 54,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,631. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $23.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50. The company has a market cap of $161.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 4.31.

(Get Rating)

CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.