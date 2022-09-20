Short Interest in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Increases By 16.5%

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the August 15th total of 12,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZWI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 310.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 213,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 161,542 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 744,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after buying an additional 73,685 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 18.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 188,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 28,788 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 43.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 25,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CZWI traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $12.93. 10,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,824. The company has a market cap of $136.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.87. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.55 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.