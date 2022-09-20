Short Interest in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Drops By 13.7%

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,870,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the August 15th total of 39,240,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after buying an additional 30,181,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,604,258,000 after buying an additional 1,178,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,602,330,000 after buying an additional 4,017,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,111,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,008,816,000 after buying an additional 408,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO remained flat at $43.30 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 13,365,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,041,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

