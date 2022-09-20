Short Interest in Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Declines By 10.6%

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,875,300 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 2,096,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,679.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF remained flat at $24.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BVRDF shares. Cheuvreux cut Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bureau Veritas from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bureau Veritas from €27.50 ($28.06) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bureau Veritas to €23.50 ($23.98) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bureau Veritas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

