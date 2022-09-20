Short Interest in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Grows By 20.9%

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,200 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the August 15th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BRT Apartments Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BRT stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.30. 52,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,650. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $420.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 167.66% and a return on equity of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 12,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BRT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRT Apartments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Featured Articles

