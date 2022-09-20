Short Interest in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Grows By 20.9%

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,200 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the August 15th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of BRT stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.30. 52,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,650. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $420.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70.
BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 167.66% and a return on equity of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 12,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on BRT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRT Apartments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.
