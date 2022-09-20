Short Interest in Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Expands By 12.0%

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,400 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 156,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Bolloré Stock Performance

BOIVF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.75. 58,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,968. Bolloré has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91.

Bolloré Company Profile

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Asia, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

