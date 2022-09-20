Short Interest in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Increases By 17.2%

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,140,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the August 15th total of 8,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BHP Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,157 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 711,448 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,886,000 after buying an additional 287,063 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,473 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 36,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Up 1.8 %

BHP stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.89. 3,219,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $79.66.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 11.3%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,782.85.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.