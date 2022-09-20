Short Interest in Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) Expands By 13.3%

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 5,320,000 shares. Approximately 15.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Berkshire Grey Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BGRY opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31. Berkshire Grey has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Berkshire Grey had a negative return on equity of 104.57% and a negative net margin of 181.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Grey will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey in the first quarter worth $31,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the second quarter worth $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

