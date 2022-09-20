Short Interest in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW) Drops By 9.5%

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRIVW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,789. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22.

Get B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant stock. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant (NASDAQ:BRIVW – Get Rating) by 102.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,913 shares during the quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. Warrant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.