Short Interest in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Decreases By 10.8%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,780,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the August 15th total of 10,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Azul Price Performance

AZUL traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.28. 1,491,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,509. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71. Azul has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $22.00.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $800.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that Azul will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Azul by 83.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Azul by 930.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Azul by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Azul by 18.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZUL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Azul from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Azul from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Azul from $9.90 to $11.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

