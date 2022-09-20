Short Interest in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Rises By 5.5%

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,240,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 13,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ATI. Wolfe Research raised ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on ATI to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

ATI Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ATI stock traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $30.39. 50,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,669. ATI has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 782.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $959.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.33 million. ATI had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ATI will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ATI news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ATI news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $412,540 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of ATI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 51,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ATI by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ATI by 10.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ATI by 1,460.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of ATI by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

