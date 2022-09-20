Short Interest in ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Drops By 9.1%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 163,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 212.3 days.
ASOS Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMF remained flat at $8.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.57. ASOS has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $44.05.
About ASOS
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASOS (ASOMF)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.