Short Interest in ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Drops By 9.1%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 163,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 212.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMF remained flat at $8.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.57. ASOS has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $44.05.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

