Short Interest in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Drops By 13.8%

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the August 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,334 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,416 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $112,253,000 after buying an additional 389,836 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,266 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,665. The company has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $47.23 and a 12-month high of $67.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

BUD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.28.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

