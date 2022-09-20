Short Interest in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Decreases By 9.6%

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 792,600 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 876,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 226,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 87,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $2,356,874.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,942,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,387,656.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $559,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,872,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,165,025.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 87,324 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $2,356,874.76. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,942,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,387,656.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 259,395 shares of company stock valued at $7,386,977 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Assets Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,008,000 after purchasing an additional 89,877 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of AAT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,528. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.20. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

