Short Interest in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Increases By 13.3%

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 392,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 3.2% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 126,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at $976,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATAQ remained flat at $9.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 99,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,960. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $9.93.

About Altimar Acquisition Corp. III

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

