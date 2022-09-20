Short Interest in Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Drops By 14.3%

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALFVY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 340 to SEK 350 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 278 to SEK 270 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.67.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Up 0.5 %

Alfa Laval Corporate stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.63. 38,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,491. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.40. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $44.34. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.