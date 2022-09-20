Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Rises By 13.3%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGNC Investment stock. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.1 %

AGNCP stock opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.92.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

