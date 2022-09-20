Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th.

Shoe Carnival Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of SCVL traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.86. 6,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.36. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $46.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $26.69.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $40,026.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,398 shares in the company, valued at $634,607.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 796.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 159,531 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 277.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 137,393 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 131,468.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 115,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 115,692 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 105,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after acquiring an additional 97,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

Recommended Stories

