ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Gap Down to $293.49

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $293.49, but opened at $285.11. ShockWave Medical shares last traded at $288.60, with a volume of 1,551 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.50.

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.53.

Insider Activity at ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maria Sainz sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,555,474. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Sainz sold 650 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $191,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,662 shares of company stock valued at $29,068,082 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

