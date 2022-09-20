Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.58.

SCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Shawcor Stock Down 2.6 %

SCL opened at C$8.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.89. The company has a market cap of C$588.05 million and a PE ratio of -8.32. Shawcor has a 1 year low of C$4.24 and a 1 year high of C$8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.88.

About Shawcor

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$307.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$279.37 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Shawcor will post 1.7200001 earnings per share for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

