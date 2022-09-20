Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.56

Shares of Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 270858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Sharp Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries etc.

