Shardus (ULT) Trading Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days

Shardus (ULT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Shardus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shardus has a market cap of $4.35 million and $11,704.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shardus has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- MXC (MXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006514 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00252355 BTC.
- VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- QUINADS (QUIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitether (BTR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Meridian Network (LOCK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.
Shardus Profile
ULT is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. The official message board for Shardus is medium.com/@Shardus. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shardus’ official website is shardus.com.
Buying and Selling Shardus
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shardus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shardus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Shardus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shardus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.