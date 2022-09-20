Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.34

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. It offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.

