SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Price Target Cut to €9.00 by Analysts at Barclays

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from €9.60 ($9.80) to €9.00 ($9.18) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SGBAF. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of SES from €9.80 ($10.00) to €11.20 ($11.43) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SES from €9.00 ($9.18) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SES from €8.40 ($8.57) to €10.00 ($10.20) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

SES Stock Performance

SES stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. SES has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

