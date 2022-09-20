Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Maple Brown Abbott Ltd

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 590,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 196,487 shares during the period. Sempra accounts for approximately 8.8% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in Sempra were worth $88,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 1.0% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sempra Price Performance
Shares of SRE stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.69. The stock had a trading volume of 17,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,157. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Sempra Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 128.29%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.11.
Sempra Profile
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sempra (SRE)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.