SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,285.43 ($15.53).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital raised shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,388 ($16.77) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,560 ($18.85) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

In other news, insider Andy Harrison purchased 22,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 892 ($10.78) per share, for a total transaction of £198,657.32 ($240,040.26).

Shares of LON:SGRO opened at GBX 857.20 ($10.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,003.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 254.44. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 855.40 ($10.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,508 ($18.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

