Seele-N Price Down 17.1% This Week (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Seele-N has a market cap of $6.46 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Seele-N has traded down 17.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,445.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007644 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00058783 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010471 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00065230 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech. The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele’s neural consensus algorithm was inspired by the inner workings of the human brain. It asynchronously processes and sorts data in a large-scale decentralized environment, using ε-differential agreements to allow all nodes within a network to reach consensus. Compared to existing consensus algorithms, it ensures greater fault-tolerance and is significantly more efficient. Its performance also scales linearly as network size increases, allowing it to be widely adaptable to many different use cases. Seele proposes the heterogeneous forest network, a blockchain ecosystem comprised of subnets optimized for different use cases. Subnets can handle different service scenarios independently and can interact with each other through cross-chain and cross-domain protocols. This network is secure, efficient, and compatible with current blockchain ecosystems. It presents an overarching vision for the future Internet of Value. The SEELE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. Seele has completed a chain swap where the contract address migrated from 0xb1eef147028e9f480dbc5ccaa3277d417d1b85f0 to 0xb1e93236ab6073fdac58ada5564897177d4bcc43 “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.