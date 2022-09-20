Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Second Sight Medical Products Stock Performance

Second Sight Medical Products has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $12.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYES. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Second Sight Medical Products by 111.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 130.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,221,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

