Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been given a €71.00 ($72.45) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($80.61) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Scout24 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group set a €69.00 ($70.41) target price on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of G24 traded up €0.14 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €54.60 ($55.71). 126,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €56.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 48.75. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €46.90 ($47.86) and a 52 week high of €66.16 ($67.51).

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

