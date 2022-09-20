Scotiabank Lowers Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Price Target to C$16.50

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins cut their price target on Skeena Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on Skeena Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Skeena Resources from C$23.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

NYSE:SKE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.79. 66 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.29 million and a P/E ratio of -3.71. Skeena Resources has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63.

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts expect that Skeena Resources will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

