Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $63.61 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.92.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.