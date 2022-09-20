Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,552. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average is $66.92. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

