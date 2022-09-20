Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Sells 704 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $993,440,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,350 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $241,901,000 after purchasing an additional 685,478 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1,051.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after buying an additional 528,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.42. 30,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.44. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

