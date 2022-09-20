Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Sells 70,261 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,261 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14,128.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.10. 21,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,021. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $32.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.84.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

