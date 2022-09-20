Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Raises Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 25,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,322,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 97,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,297,000 after buying an additional 19,971 shares during the period. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,778. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.67. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $296.39 and a 12-month high of $369.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.