Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,157 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,955 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,278,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,113,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $340,761,000 after buying an additional 31,539 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $327,000. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 328,452 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $52,963,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,761 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.58. 406,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,886,002. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.47. The company has a market cap of $396.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.29 and a 12-month high of $361.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. Bank of America decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,461,259 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.